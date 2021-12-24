Tiago Leifert cries with tribute on ‘The Voice’: ‘I can’t speak’ | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Thiago Leifert cries with tribute at “The Voice Brasil”

Tiago Leifert received an emotional tribute during the final of “The Voice Brasil” this Thursday (24) and cried a lot. The presenter, who says goodbye to Rede Globo after 13 years with the company, thanked everyone who took part in his journey.

Tiago received affectionate messages from the technicians and from André Marques, who was moved when he spoke of the pride he has for his friend.

“I can’t speak (cry). Thank you guys. They took me completely by surprise, I wasn’t expecting it. I was watching the final. I’m even against honor. If I were there, I wouldn’t let it be done (crying). I was really moved. . I’m going to miss you a lot,” he began, who joked with yet another victory for Michel Teló in the attraction. “Teló won. Stop it, old man. Come and retire with me, get out of there, it’s no longer possible.”

He also said that he will always feel like an employee of the network. “I thought that today I would feel like an ex-employee, a former presenter. I thought it was going to hit midnight and something inside of me would change. It hasn’t changed. It won’t. It’s never going to change. I still feel a part of it all, even far away. It’s never going to, because it’s too strong. It’s really love. Thank you to the biggest broadcaster in the hemisphere, thank you to my directors and colleagues in all areas “he said, his voice cracking.

In the final of the 10th season of “The Voice Brasil”, Giuliano Eriston was crowned champion with 33.98% of the votes, ensuring another title for Michel Teló.

Pai de Lua, 1 year old, born from his marriage to Daiana Garbin, Leifert said he will show the video of the tribute when his daughter grows up. “I will show this video to my daughter when she grows up, and I hope that in life she will be as lucky as I was.”