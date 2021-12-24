Tiago Leifert reappears on Instagram, but ignores controversy with Ícaro Silva

Apparently, James Leifert no longer wants to comment on the controversy involving Icarus Silva it’s the “Big Brother Brazil“. After all the controversy surrounding his Instagram post aimed at the actor, other ex-BBBs began to take a stand – and fight. However, this Thursday (23), Leifert returned to the social network, but without commenting on all the crap.

This Thursday (23) the final of the 10th season of the “The Voice Brazil“, edition that started being presented by Tiago, but which was replaced by André Marques because of a family situation. The former presenter then decided to talk about the program, which was also his last participation in the Globe.

“Today is the final of ‘The Voice’, it was going to be my last night and I had the plan to go to Rio and be in the audience, but it won’t work, I won’t make it, I can’t travel yet, I need to stay here in São Paulo close to my family, at the right time we talk about it,” he declared Tiago.

Leifert even joked about his mysterious remoteness. “I’m not wearing an electronic anklet, I wasn’t caught in the car wash. At the right time, we’ll talk. But I really wanted to be there, I’m going to make an effort to watch because of the schedule, but I wanted to leave a kiss for the whole team”, he added.

Apparently, the journalist should not talk about the subject again, right? After the reply from Icarus to his post, Tiago Leifert gave an unfollow on ex-BBBs who liked the actor’s publication, such as Thelma Assisi and Babo Santana, both participants of the “BBB20“.

Despite all the controversies, it is worth remembering that the “BBB22” premiere day January 17, 2022, with presentation of Thaddeus Schmidt, and also promises to be intense! For more information, just keep looking here at POPline.

