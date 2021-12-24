Time capsule hidden in US statue reveals secrets and awakens mystery

A time capsule stored 130 years ago at the base of a statue of a Confederate general was opened on Wednesday, revealing books and other elements.

The bronze statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War, was removed in September from Richmond, the city that was the capital of the South during the bloody conflict between 1861 and 1865. Inaugurated in 1890 , Lee’s equestrian statue is among hundreds of Confederate monuments considered racist in the United States.

Once the statue was removed, workers began searching the 40-foot granite plinth for a time capsule believed to have been hidden in its base in 1887. It was found last week when the plinth was dismantled and taken. to the Richmond Department of Historical Resources.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam today opened the small safe, the size of a shoebox. An 1887 newspaper article indicated that the capsule contained Civil War relics such as Confederate currency, maps, a bible, and a photo of President Abraham Lincoln, among other elements.

The box also contained three books, a sealed envelope with a photograph, and a coin of unknown origin. The books, the envelope and the photo were affected by the water that leaked into the safe.

One of the books is the 1875 “American Ephemeris and Nautical Almanac”, a guide for astronomers, survivors, and navigators. Another appears to be a book published in 1889, two years after the closing of the time capsule was announced, leading to speculation that there might be another time capsule hidden in the plinth.

