TJ-PE forces Unimed Recife to resume service to plans

The Court of Justice of Pernambuco (TJ-PE) determined that Unimed Recife Cooperativa de Trabalho Médico to fully re-establish care for health plan patients in its own network of hospitals.

Delivered on Tuesday (12/21) by judge Janduhy Finizola da Cunha Filho, the decision grants a period of five days for Unimed to “reestablish the accredited network, keeping all the hospitals registered […], without any restriction, exclusion or limitation of the rights of users with contracts in force”.

Unimed Recife had unilaterally disaccredited hospitals from its network, without replacing them with other services to maintain customer service.

Now, the company must resume the network originally sold by health plans to consumers. The fine in case of non-compliance with the determination is R$ 5,000 per day.

The injunction issued by the Court meets a public civil action filed by Aduseps (Association for the Defense of Users of Insurance, Plans and Health Systems), according to which the disqualification of hospitals violated “the contractual balance of the agreement signed between the parties”.

The resumption of accreditation is valid for hospitals such as Memorial São José, Esperança Olinda, Esperança Recife, Real Português and Santa Joana.

0129309-08.2021.8.17.2001