TJDFT determines that passengers are accommodated on other companies

posted on 12/22/2021 7:53 PM



In case of non-compliance, the daily fine is BRL 700 – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The President of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories determined, this Wednesday (22/12), that the company Itapemirim relocate passengers on flights from other airlines, for the same stretches and dates of the initial tickets, or close dates . The decision was in response to the request for an injunction from passengers who felt harmed by the interruption of ITA services. In case of non-compliance, the daily fine is R$700.

ITA has 48 hours to accommodate passengers. The favorable decision was in second instance, after consumers filed an appeal against the previous decision that denied the urgent request to force the company to issue tickets on other companies. The authors claimed that they purchased the tickets more than 6 months in advance and were harmed by the unexpected stoppage of Itapemirim. Consumers claim that, in addition to not offering a solution to the case, the company has acted with total disregard, as it does not have service at airports, does not answer the phone and does not respond to e-mails.

Upon analyzing the request, the judge understood that ANAC Resolution No. 400/2016 applies to the case, which provides for the obligation of re-accommodation or reimbursement by the airline, in the event of cancellation or interruption of service.

understand the case

Last Friday (12/17) Itapemirim announced the temporary suspension of all company flights. According to a statement from the company, the suspension was made for an internal restructuring. In total 480 flights were canceled across the country.

After the company acted with disregard for the passengers, who were left without assistance, the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) took action and suspended the airline’s license. According to a statement released by ANAC on Saturday (12/18), the agency officiated the ITA for the immediate suspension of the sale of airline tickets, in addition to demanding broad disclosure and communication about the suspension of flights to prevent passengers from going to the unsuspecting airports.