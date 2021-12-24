Tom Holland meets boy who saved sister from attack

Last year, Bridger Walker, then six years old, reverberated around the world after saving his sister from a dog attack and received 90 stitches in the face from the dog’s bites. The story touched many people, including Tom Holland. The actor learned that the little boy was a big fan of “Spider-Man” and organized a meeting with the little one.

The child’s father was responsible for revealing that Holland insisted on fulfilling what he had promised months ago. “First, a big thank you to Tom, Harry Holland, Zendaya and the entire cast and crew at Marvel/Sony for this dream adventure come true,” wrote Robert Walker.

The patriarch assumes that he was afraid that the encounter with the human being behind the hero’s fantasy could end the boy’s ‘magic’, however, that’s not what happened. “Tom, Zendaya, Harry, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don’t just act like friendly neighbors heroes, that’s what they really are,” praises Walker.

Robert says that he was very touched by the look of the children and also by the reaction of the stars to the children. “It was touching to see him waving to the kids like he was the one who should be excited, not the other way around. I’ll never forget all the grace and kindness they showed our kids. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and he told her how much he had loved her nails. I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act meant to me – seeing my little girl glow with self-confidence and joy,” she says.

Tom’s brother Harry Holland was responsible for guiding the family during the visit and was also praised for his affection for the children. “His parents must be very proud. A hell of a gentleman and a genuinely good person. I can’t imagine there are more humble people and more gracious young people in Hollywood than the Holland boys,” he declared.

Finally, Walker associates the success of the film with the helpfulness and good heart of the team and actors involved. “While there are many reasons this movie is one of the best ones, I personally think it’s because the cast and crew are good, loving, and passionate people. right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of filming to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to ‘swing in the web’ with his hero. Thanks to everyone who played a role in this special Bridger ‘relaxing day’ ‘ with Spider-Man”, concludes the father.