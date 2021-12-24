‘Tonico with her’ · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will even try to separate Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), but the couple will be reunited in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After fleeing the asylum, the young woman will discover that the bachelor will have survived the attack of the villain and will run into the arms of the beloved. However, they will still need to find their daughter in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “Tonico is with her”, the young woman will bet.

In the serial of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the hoodlum will find the whereabouts of the lovers and will decide to get revenge. The politician will push the former adviser over a precipice, commit Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) in a sanatorium and steal their daughter.

However, the deputy will be surprised when he discovers that Nélio will have survived the fall and will do everything to prove the crimes of the former boss. In addition, Dolores will be rescued from the psychiatric unit by Celestina (Bel Kutner).

Then Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) will send a letter to Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) and ask him to go to Quinta da Boa Vista. Upon arriving at the palace, he will be received by his beloved. “My love”, the nun will be moved. “Dolores!” he will scream.

The lovebirds will hug and kiss to kill the longing. “I thought you were dead,” Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) sister will say. “I looked for you so much, in all the convents”, the young man will say.

Bernardinho’s half-brother (Gabriel Fuentes) will ask about Mercedes’ whereabouts. “She’s not with me. Tonico is with her. He denies it, but he is. He showed me a picture of him with our daughter. Our daughter!”, the housewife will despair.

“Bastard! He’ll have to tell her where she is! I wonder if he won’t give up?”, the good guy will be sad. “Let’s not despair! If we two survive apart, together we can do anything! My love!”, the young woman will say.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

