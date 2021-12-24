Toyota launches used vehicle certification program in Brazil

Buying a used Toyota will be easier and safer in Brazil from now on. The brand announces this Thursday (23) the launch of a specific program for certification of used models. Called the Certified Semi-New Program, the project aims to serve customers who are looking for a used vehicle with the warranty and reliability benefits of a brand new car.

The certification will be carried out at all the brand’s dealerships in the country and its great differential is the possibility of extending the contractual factory warranty for another 12 months. In this way, the buyer will be able to count on all the service and assistance coverage of the authorized network.

To receive the warranty seal, the model must have 8 years of life or 100,000 km, as well as approval in a technical evaluation of up to 116 items. Among the items evaluated are the instrument panel, lighting, windows, steering wheel, pedals, drives, audio system, comfort and safety, engine compartment, paint, appearance, suspension, fluids, wheels, tires, brakes, emissions and testing shooting. The list may vary by vehicle.

The checking process also includes verification of the injunction and any pending recall. Toyota says steps are needed to ensure that vehicles fit and meet the manufacturer’s requirements for excellence and durability.

“About 80% of owners are in the process of exchanging their car for another used car or going up a step to the brand new one and, in the negotiation, use their used car to deduct from the purchase price. Of these, 23% have already joined our customer base through used vehicles. We developed this channel to retain these customers and offer highly credible vehicles from the very first contact with the brand”, explains José Ricardo, commercial general manager of Toyota do Brasil.

Interested parties can contact the concessionaires directly or access the website https://www.toyota.com.br/seminovos-certificados/.