Treta Ícaro Silva vs Leifert causes war between Globo artists and ex-BBBs · TV News

The war between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert spilled over into other personalities who declared their support for the famous. On Wednesday (22), BBB champions Paula von Sperling and Thelma Assis debated after the 2020 season winner took a stand in Silva’s favor. She liked the post in which the actor answered the former Globo presenter and later went to Stories to criticize the journalist.

“in speeches [do BBB], he [Leifert] he talked so much about representation, how much he learned from Babu about the comb fork… So it’s kind of contradictory to follow ex-BBBs who we know are sexist, racist… And we’re the ones who take the unfollow. Super respect, super thanks, but no [puxo saco]”she declared.

Paula took Thelma’s speech as an indirect and complained on social media. “Where will militancy and hypocrisy end up? He spat and goes on spitting on the plate he ate, yes. If he opened a company, it was because the budget increased and this was not the medicine that provided. ‘racist mine’,” fired the BBB19 champion.

After Leifert published a text against the artist, ex-BBBs Rafa Kalimann, Felipe Prior, Emilly Araújo, Hariany Almeida, Sarah Andrade, Mahmoud Baydoun and Paula Sperling commented in support of the former commander of The Voice. In the opposite direction, Babu Santana, Manu Gavassi, Grazi Massafera and Thelma Assis liked Silva’s post.

Actress Letícia Colin pointed out structural racism as something to be fought against in the midst of internet talk. “The famous structural racism flows. In the white fear of difference, in the immensity of life, in the belief in superiority, in the illusion of dominating everything and everyone for power, for money. We whites need to face our chasm of character, our Eurocentrism disgusting and change. Help, this is urgent. I love you, my friend Icaro”, he supported.

José de Abreu was also at the actor’s side: “Ícaro Silva, put Tiago back to the place he should never have left. Who pays our salary is the people who consume what TV sells. The company is only an intermediary We sell our work capacity and get paid for it. That’s why Globo respects me and has always respected my political positions, unlike those who speak for it without having a power of attorney. They end up becoming the owner’s voice. of the voice”.

Neither

Some even stayed on the fence. Camilla de Lucas did not take sides, but in a series of videos she vented about the words of black people being reduced to “militance”. “I was moving away from the internet because of this. I lost the shine of sharing things because I was afraid of people”, he lamented.

Marina Ruy Barbosa preferred to declare support for the two. “I just wanted to ask you to stop putting people on one side or the other in this story. It’s not a competition. And you don’t have to hate Tiago to like Ícaro, nor hate Ícaro to like Tiago. Stop”, asked the actress.

During the Best of the Afternoon this Thursday (23), Cátia Fonseca opined that the agenda of racism should be left out of this discussion. “This is such a serious matter, racism, prejudice, the lack of opportunities, but we lose such a great power of words to trivialize it in a reality show subject. Why do people complain that artists are on the fence? Because everything mends and becomes hell,” he said.

James x Icarus

The discussion between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva started after the actor was appointed as one of the guests of the Camarote group for Big Brother Brasil 22. He got angry and called the reality show “mediocre entertainment”.

“My disgust for sharing a bathroom and stop believing in this fic [história inventada] absurd that I would consider going to Big ‘Boster’ Brasil,” Silva said in an excerpt of text, which was deleted minutes later.

Leifert countered: “Your opinion on realities is not constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to someone who has never done you wrong (in fact, not only did we not do you wrong, we probably paid your salary on the latter). what you do is superior, it’s not based on facts, it’s arrogance.”