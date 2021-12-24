Trouble sleeping? See 10 Foods That Fight Insomnia

Some foods produce substances that are essential for the quality of sleep, such as vitamin B6, magnesium and tryptophan.

For most of the population, especially those who live in large urban centers, sleeping 8 hours a night is almost an exception. The fast pace of everyday life and the stress triggered by the rush are responsible for affect people’s sleep. For this reason, insomnia is one of the sleep disorders that most affect them, followed by snoring and apnea.

In Brazil, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 40% of the population suffers from insomnia. This is a matter of concern, as sleep deprivation affects the immune system, increases the risk of death and of developing diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, depression, obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

When in a chronic condition, insomnia is associated with car, home and work accidents. According to experts, insomnia is a disorder characterized by a delay in falling asleep or staying asleep during the rest period. It can be transient, when triggered by emotional situations or external factors, or it can be more lasting.

The good news for anyone who suffers from this disorder is that food can be a great ally during sleep, as some foods produce substances that are essential for the quality of sleep, such as vitamin B6, magnesium and tryptophan.

Check out the foods that help fight insomnia