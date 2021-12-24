Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents on Capitol invasion

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday (23) asked the Supreme Court of the United States to block the delivery of documents to the legislative committee investigating the violent invasion of Congress carried out on January 6 by its supporters, in which five people died.

Trump has called on the highest court to overturn a decision this month by a federal appeals court that denied his request to keep White House records confidential.

On December 9, the appeals court decision cleared the way for the handing over of hundreds of pages of documents to the parliamentary commission investigating the Capitol invasion.

However, he gave Trump 14 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, which the former president did now, on the last day. The tycoon wants to keep these files private, which include lists of people who visited him or spoke to him over the phone that day.

The Special Committee of the House of Representatives is tasked with evaluating the role of Trump and his collaborators in the invasion of the Capitol by thousands of supporters of the former president to try to avoid certification of the victory of his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, in the presidential elections.

The former president, who denies any responsibility for the invasion, says the investigation is “a political maneuver” and refuses to cooperate. He went to court, making use of a prerogative of the Executive Power that allows him to maintain the confidentiality of his communications even if he is cited by Congress and, “even after the end of his term.”

– Collective interview –

Donald Trump announced this week that he will hold a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Jan. 6, on the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, and he repeated, without foundation, that the November 2020 elections were stolen.

The former president took the opportunity to criticize the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, accusing it of being “extremely biased”, and reiterated that “the fraudulent 2020 presidential elections” should be under investigation.

The parliamentary committee is racing against the clock because it wants to publish, at any cost, the findings of the investigations before the mid-term legislative elections, scheduled for November 2022, in which Republicans could regain control of the House and bury the investigation. .

Donald Trump has urged people around him not to collaborate with the investigations and the ongoing legal battles over whether or not to testify will delay the entire process.

Even defeated in his reelection bid, the former president remains very influential in US politics, especially among the Republican electorate, and does not rule out a candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview aired Wednesday night on ABC, President Joe Biden said the chances of running for a second term increase if Trump is a candidate.

“Why wouldn’t I run against Donald Trump if he was a candidate? This would increase the chances of me applying”, he said.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

