Trump Asks US Court to Block Disclosure of White House Records

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to block the release of White House records requested by the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s request came two weeks after the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the former president had no basis to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden’s decision to allow the documents to be turned over. This decision will be suspended until the Supreme Court makes a decision.

Biden had previously ruled that the records, which belong to the Executive Branch, should not be subject to executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some internal White House communications, and that turning them over to Congress was in the nation’s interest.

Trump’s lawyers say in their court case that the House committee’s request is “too broad” and an “unprecedented usurpation of executive privilege.”

The appeals court decision was another blow to the former Republican president and his allies, who have waged an ongoing legal battle with the committee over access to documents and witnesses.

The committee asked the National Archives, the US agency that houses Trump’s White House records, to produce visitor records, telephone records and written communications between its advisers.

The panel said it needs the records to understand any role Trump may have played in inciting violence.

Trump argued that he can invoke executive privilege based on the fact that he was president at the time, even though he is no longer in office.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Nov. 9 dismissed Trump’s arguments, saying he had not acknowledged “due deference” to Biden’s determination that the committee could access the records. “Presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not the president,” he said.

The Supreme Court has a conservative majority of 6 to 3, which includes three judges appointed by Trump, but has not always been receptive to his requests.

In February, the court rejected Trump’s request to block the release of his income tax return for an investigation into the matter, and, in 2020, it also rejected Trump and allies’ request to nullify that year’s presidential election, which he lost to Biden.