Trump tries to block documents on Capitol invasion – News

Former US President Donald Trump asked, on Thursday (23), the Supreme Court of the United States to block the delivery of documents to the legislative committee investigating the violent invasion of Congress, on January 6 this year, by his supporters , in which five people died.

Trump has called on the highest court to overturn a decision this month by a federal appeals court that denied his request to keep White House records confidential.

On December 9, the Court of Appeals decision cleared the way for the delivery of hundreds of pages of documents to the parliamentary commission investigating the Capitol invasion.

However, he gave Trump 14 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, which the former president did now, on the last day.

Donald Trump remains very influential among Republicans and does not rule out a candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. The tycoon wants to keep secret these files, which include lists of people who visited or spoke to him over the phone that day.

The Special Committee of the House of Representatives is tasked with evaluating the role of Trump and his collaborators in the invasion of the Capitol by thousands of supporters of the former president to try to avoid certification of the victory of his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, in the presidential elections .