TV Globo cannot ignore Regina Duarte in the 70 years of the Brazilian soap opera – 12/23/2021

Since I understand myself by soap opera, I have always heard my mother say that her favorite actors were Regina Duarte and Sérgio Cardoso. Unfortunately, I didn’t see the actor acting as he had passed away when I started flirting with the genre. But I was able to witness why my mother didn’t miss a serial with the actress: Regina always brought a genuine emotion to each character, and at various times, the audience saw themselves in the types she played. A pity, therefore, that the artist was ignored in the special “70 anos Esta Noite”, a tribute to the Brazilian telenovela shown by TV Globo.

They will say that she was remembered, yes, with scenes from some of her works shown in the special. And that even her and Francisco Cuoco’s image was the first to appear. Let’s face it, this was absolutely nothing compared to what Regina represents for soap operas. An actress who won the title of Namoradinha do Brasil, could not in any way not be present in a tribute for the genre. How could I not hear her talk about Widow Porcina, from “Roque Santeiro”? The plot was even remembered with Lima Duarte, when its first version was mentioned, banned by the censors and, years later, remade with Regina in the main female role. But the actress doesn’t talk about this anthological character. Regina was not there on stage.

We couldn’t see her remembering this character, like so many others that are in our imagination. Want to see? I doubt that I can forget the incorruptible Raquel, from “Vale Tudo”, the scrap dealer Maria do Carmo, from “Rainha da Sucata” or the three Helenas by Manoel Carlos. Guys, the actress was the author’s greatest character three times. This cannot be anything. And, look, I’m quoting the most recent ones. Because if we look back further, it’s going to get even worse that Regina didn’t appear decently on the special. The oldest novels will remember the hubbub made by Simone, from “Selva de Pedra” – who forged her own death and returned as Rosana – and Luana Camará, from “Sétimo Sentido.”

Regardless of Regina’s (questionable) choices for her life, it’s undeniable how much the actress meant to national serials. And the commemoration is for the 70 years of telenovela, therefore, at this moment, the dispute between the channel and the artist could not be greater than the commemoration for the genre. Talking about our plots and ignoring one of its biggest representatives is, to say the least, impolite. Regina may not be part of TV Globo’s future, but for the station to erase her from her past or minimize the actress’s relevance in soap operas, it’s an impossible mission.