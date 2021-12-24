TV Globo’s farewell program by Tiago Leifert

Tiago Leifert won a tribute from coaches and presenters in the final of “The Voice Brasil”, tonight. The presenter, who left the current edition of the program in the blind audition phase.

In a video replaying important moments in the journalist’s career, who debuted on TV Globo in the sports editorship, Leifert’s former co-workers left their testimonies praising the former colleague, who announced the termination of his contract with the network in September, after 15 years.

“He was born for this, he’s unbelievable,” said Iza of Leifert’s talent. “Tiago is different, he fills the spaces”, praised Cláudia Leitte.

“Tiago is a school, he’s a ready communication guy, a complete guy”, defined Ivete Sangalo. “Tiago Leifert, for us, is our Titi. How he challenges himself, how he leaves the square…”, highlighted Carlinhos Brown.

The technicians also gathered to praise the moments in which the former presenter was moved by the performances of the participants and supported the candidates’ families.

“Whoever has the honor of living with you on the recordings is presented with a gift,” said country singer Daniel. “Throughout these ten years, he often looks at you and having your thumbs up was the thing I was looking forward to the most, because I knew we were going to reach the public,” added Lulu Santos.

The presenter André Marques also left his declaration of love for his former colleague, but unlike the technicians, he extended his speech to the live broadcast.

“Tiago, we met back there, did ‘É De Casa’ together, and I always declared myself, I said that you were the guy. Substituting you is a huge honor, besides the amazing guy you are, not just for me but for everyone who really knows you and knows who you are,” he said, before asking Leifert for a round of applause.

In recent days, the journalist has been involved in a controversy with Ícaro Silva. After the actor defined “BBB” as “mediocre entertainment”, Leifert replied, even declaring that the reality “paid the artist’s salary”. The tone of the response generated controversy and divided opinions.

Tonight, the presenter, who lives in São Paulo, explained that he planned to be in the final of “The Voice”, but was unable to travel to Rio de Janeiro for personal reasons.