Two doctors are assaulted by the companion of a patient who refused to wear masks on a pier in Goiânia, says SMS | Goiás

Two doctors were assaulted by a companion of a patient who refused to wear masks during a consultation, this Thursday (23) afternoon, at Cais Amendoeiras, in Goiânia. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the professionals were referred to the police station. A video shows when the alleged 19-year-old assailant was arrested (look above).
“I asked her for the third time to put the mask on, which was below her nose. El said she wouldn’t. It flew in my hair, scratched my face, my neck, my arm. She kept calling me a slut,” said the doctor.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
As the suspect’s name was not disclosed, the g1 couldn’t locate their defense to position itself until the last update of this report. To TV Anhanguera, her family said that her boyfriend was having a vertigo and that she would have been elated trying to take care of him.
Doctor got bruises after being assaulted by the companion of a patient who did not want to wear a mask in Cais de Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera
The SMS press office said, by telephone, that the patient entered the office with her companion without a face mask. The doctor asked the two to put it on, they refused and began to argue and attack her.
“They gathered more than 10 people around to try to separate. Including patients, companions, employees of the unit, direction and nothing made her loosen my hair”, said the doctor.
The folder also informed that, upon seeing the situation, another doctor who worked at the unit was trying to defend her colleague, but she also ended up being attacked by suspects. In a note, the secretariat regretted what had happened.
Amendoeiras Wharf, in Goiânia – Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera
A patient waiting for care told Anhanguera TV that the doctor who asked the two to wear a mask was badly injured, including a black eye. She also said that the professional had her clothes torn during the fight.
The Military Police informed that they were at the scene and identified the two women involved and took them to the Central de Flagrantes.
The Department of Health informed that the doctors were taken to be examined for criminal offenses at the Legal Medical Institute (IML).
The Civil Police informed that the suspect will answer for the crimes of bodily injury and contempt of the civil servant in the exercise of their function.
See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.
Central de Flagrantes, Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Anhanguera