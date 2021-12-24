UBSF Bucarein registers lines for vaccination against Covid-19 this Thursday

During the morning of Thursday, 23, the Basic Family Health Unit (UBSF) Bucarein registered queues of patients for vaccination against Covid-19. During the end of the year, the place is the only one that will provide care for immunization.

With the hot sun and muggy weather, people have been taking umbrellas and other materials to cool off while waiting for service. Due to demand, UBSF Bucarein needed to open more vaccination rooms, in order to make the wait less time for patients.

According to the City of Joinville, the arrival of another batch of Pfizer this Wednesday, 22, caused the demand for booster doses to increase, especially after the stock of vaccines ran out, a situation that has already been reversed with the receipt of more units . According to the municipality, there are enough vaccines to apply the booster doses without the stock again running out.

At UBSF Bucarein, first, second and booster doses are being applied. The unit works this Thursday until 5 pm. From Friday to Sunday, 24th to 26th, the place will remain closed, resuming appointments on Monday, 27th.

Also during the end-of-the-year recess, the UBFS in the neighborhoods will be closed, with the exception of the Bucarein unit, which will continue to meet the routine demands of a UBSF, such as carrying out a foot test, dressings, applying vaccines, including the vaccine against Covid-19 and Flu, medical care, nursing and pharmacy.

Office hours are between 8am and 5pm. As on Fridays, 24th and 31st, and weekends, UBSF Bucarein will not be open. On these days, health demands will be met in PA North and UPA South and East.

Know more:

– Pfizer vaccine stock runs out in Joinville after reduction in booster dose interval

– Joinville receives a new batch from Pfizer and resumes vaccination of booster doses

– Santa Catarina reduces interval for application of the booster dose in adults

– Find out what opens and closes during the New Year recess at Joinville City Hall

Receive news straight on cell entering the groups of The Joinville Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube