UFC: Michel Trator is suspended for four years for doping | combat

Brazilian fighter Michel “Trator” Prazeres was suspended for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), responsible for the control of banned substances in the UFC, this Thursday. The middleweight from Pará tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolites, oxandrolone metabolites and exogenous administration of testosterone and/or its precursors.

1 of 2 Michel Trator at the UFC Belém weigh-in in 2018 — Photo: Jason Silva Michel Trator at the UFC Belém weigh-in in 2018 — Photo: Jason Silva

According to the USADA statement, positive results came from multiple out-of-competition tests performed on August 27, September 16, October 15, and November 2, 2021. The urine sample from Prazeres was analyzed using a test called the Carbon Isotope Ratio (CIR), or Carbon Isotope Ratio, which differentiates between androgen anabolic steroids naturally produced by the body and prohibited anabolic agents of external origin. The CIR test confirmed the presence of testosterone and/or its precursors of external origin in the Brazilian wrestler’s urine sample.

Clomiphene is a substance specified in the category of metabolic and hormonal modulators, and exogenous testosterone and oxandrolone are classified as anabolic agents. All of these are prohibited both in and out of competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and the UFC Prohibited Substances List.

It is the second time that Michel Prazeres, 40, has been caught in a drug test, which resulted in the strictest four-year sentence. The Brazilian fighter had already been suspended for two years in March 2019 for a positive test for boldenone.

With passages at Jungle Fight and Shooto Brasil, Michel Trator has been in the UFC since 2013 and resigned this month. In the organization, he won 10 fights and lost four, taking his professional MMA record to 26 wins and four losses. In June, the former lightweight and current welterweight returned from his first suspension with a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Tractor suspension started on August 27, 2021, date of the first positive test result. He can only return to fight on August 27, 2025. According to the website “MMA Fighting”, however, Trator would have opted to retire from the sport.