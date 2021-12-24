Uncharted movie has second official trailer released

Sony Pictures Entertainment released, this Thursday afternoon (23), a new trailer for the Uncharted movie. In the content, fans are introduced to the plot, which involves Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and the villain Moncada (Antonio Banderas).

In the video, the protagonists go in search of a golden cross, perhaps the key to recovering the treasure of Ferdinand Magellan, this one lost 500 years ago. However, for Moncada, he and his family are the true heirs to the fortune, which reaches US$ 5 billion.

In the content, you can still see references to Sam Drake, Nate’s lost brother, as well as the look of Sully with his mustache — something not shown in the first trailer of the Uncharted movie. Finally, fans are again introduced to the plane scene, this one referring to Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

After several director changes and postponements, Ruben Fleischer (Venom) took over as director, with Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway in charge of the script. Neil Druckmann, director of the games, said he was satisfied with the script.

Uncharted: Off the Map debut in February 18, 2022.

Uncharted’s official movie poster is released

Last week, Sony Pictures released the official poster for the film. On the cover, you can see Nathan and Sully perched on rocks, just in front of the wreckage of a ship—probably Ferdinand Magellan’s lost vessel. Look!