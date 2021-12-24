Understand how Pfizer’s Covid-19 Antiviral Pill works

In this Thursday (23) edition of the Medical Correspondent chart, on the New Day, cardiologist Stephanie Rizk explained how Pfizer’s antiviral against Covid-19 works.

On Wednesday (22), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory agency of the United States, authorized the use of the tablet Paxlovid, produced by pharmaceutical company Pfizer, to treat Covid-19. Until then, only injectable drugs had received the approval.

The drug will only be sold with a doctor’s prescription and its use is recommended only for people who are at high risk of evolution to the severe case of the disease.

Treatment should start five days after the onset of symptoms, the drug is not indicated for preventive treatment or for patients who are already hospitalized. Dr. Rizk highlights: “Perhaps this will change after studies, but for now it should not be used for disease prevention.”

The antiviral pill acts to inhibit the virus from reproducing. And the fact that the medicine can be taken orally allows the patient to do the treatment at home. “You don’t need to have the patient hospitalized, he doesn’t occupy an ICU bed,” Rizk adds.

The effectiveness of the medicine against severe cases and hospitalization is almost 90%. “We didn’t have anything as expressive as this until now,” she says. The demonstrated efficacy was so significant that the studies were stopped sooner than expected to advance the drug’s approval.

People over 12 years old and over 40 kg who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have symptoms can use the antiviral drug. “But we have to test the population. It’s no use having the medicine and not having the diagnosis to be able to start the treatment”, the doctor adds.

“There is still no official negotiation between Pfizer and Anvisa, so we have no forecast of the arrival of the drug here in Brazil”, she says. In the US, President Joe Biden has already purchased the drug for more than 10 million patients.

The doctor emphasizes: “The medicine does not replace the vaccine”. The vaccine remains the only way to prevent the onset of the disease, even contracting the virus.