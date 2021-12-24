Understand what is ‘Web3’, internet of the future that became a joke for Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey – Link

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX

Along with metaverse and NFT, the expression “web3” was one of the most talked about in the tech world in 2021. The term, which is used to describe the potential next phase of the internet, was the butt of jokes from billionaires Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey this week.

“Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it,” the Tesla and SpaceX founder said on Twitter on Tuesday, 21. Dorsey, former president of Twitter, responded: “It’s somewhere between the A and the Z. “

The expression Web3 is used to describe a new internet, still utopian, which would be decentralized through the “blockchain” technology, which records transactions on networked computers and serves as the infrastructure of many cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether. In this model, users would have a part of the platforms and applications, different from the current internet, known as Web2, in which some technology giants like Facebook and Google control the platforms.

Venture capital companies like a16z, founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, have been a strong supporter of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and Web3.

“You can’t own ‘web3’, Dorsey asked on Twitter on Monday. “It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different name. Know in advance what you’re getting involved in…”, Dorsey said.