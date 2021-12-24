Unimed must authorize autistic treatment without limiting sessions

Law Judge Ana Carolina Achôa Aguiar Siqueira de Oliveira, from Bauru/SP, sentenced Unimed to authorize multidisciplinary treatment of autistic children without limit of sessions. Magistrate considered that the denial was abusive.

The minor, represented by his mother, filed a lawsuit with the objective of forcing the plan to pay for multidisciplinary treatment with professionals specializing in ABA behavioral therapy, as indicated by the doctor.

The defendant, in turn, justified that the procedure exceeded the limit of sessions provided for in the list of ANS procedures, requiring the plaintiff to wait for the next contractual year to carry out his consultations.

In the analysis of the case records, the judge cited jurisprudence of the TJ/SP, according to which: “if there is an express medical indication, it is abusive to deny coverage for the cost of treatment on the grounds of its experimental nature or because it is not provided for in the list of ANS procedures” (Precedent 102).

“Thus, if there is a provision for coverage of the disease by the health plan and the treatment being prescribed by a doctor, the defendant is obliged to authorize it and provide coverage, without limiting the number of sessions.”

Indeed, the magistrate upheld the request to order Unimed to authorize the treatment prescribed by the doctor, during the period necessary to achieve its purpose, without limitation of sessions, under penalty of fine.

Process: 1015584-42.2021.8.26.0071

