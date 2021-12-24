Up to R$13,000: no street festivities, see parties scheduled for Carnival 2022 in Salvador

The street carnival in Bahia is cancelled, but there are private parties that are confirmed to take place during the carnival period in Salvador. With prices ranging between R$300 and R$13.9 thousand, private events are already confirmed, in addition to their respective attractions.

At least five cabins are sure to take place on the avenue. They are: the Camarote Salvador, with Vintage, Leo Santana, Timbalada; the Camarote Skol, with Claudia Leitte and Wesley Safadão; Camarote Villa, with Gusttavo Lima and Xand Avião, and Planeta Band, with Psirico, Parangolé, Luiz Caldas and Harmonia do Samba. At the Boca do Rio Convention Center, Salvador Folia welcomes Ivete Sangalo, Claudia Leitte and Margareth Menezes.

The official cancellation of the carnival was made by Governor Rui Costa on Wednesday (23) due to the dimension of the party and the outbreaks of flu and the covid-19 pandemic. Costa highlighted that events with up to 5,000 people are still allowed.

In addition, Mayor Bruno Reis stated, on the 15th, that he met with the association with representatives of samba, representatives of the Afro blocks, Ilê, Malê, Muzenza, Cortejo Afro, to discuss proposals for formats to carry out Carnival safely. . There is still time for each organization to set up their own private party, for example.

What does the decree that allows closed parties say?

It is noteworthy that, until then, in Bahia, a state decree of last Tuesday (21) maintains a maximum public limit for events in the state at 5 thousand people. The measure will be valid at least until January 4th of next year – that is, it should be followed during New Year’s Eve parties.

Skol cabin

Camarote Skol will be held at Clube Espanhol and has, among the confirmed attractions, Anitta, Claudia Leitte, Wesley Safadão, Harmonia do Samba, Durval Lelys and Tuca Fernandes. Tickets range from R$650 to R$4.5 thousand.

Anitta is one of the attractions of Camarote Skol. Photo: Disclosure

Salvador box

With the theme ‘All the Senses’, Camarote Salvador will be held between February 24th and March 1st, at the Municipal Convention Center. Alok, Bell, Banda Eva and Thiaguinho are some of the confirmed attractions. Tickets range from R$1,550 to R$13,990.00.

Alok – Photo: Disclosure

Stateroom Villa 2022

Raí Saia Rodada, Léo Santana, Sorriso Maroto and Nattan have already confirmed their presence at Camarote Villa. With open sales, the holding of the event outside the circuit is already confirmed. Values ​​vary between R$1,040 and R$7,200.

Leo Santana is confirmed as an attraction / Photo: Publicity

Planet Band

Harmonia do Samba, Psirico and Parangolé confirmed their presence at Planeta Band, which has an Open Bar and All Inclusive option. Tickets are being sold from R$ 400. The party will be held in the same space where the box is set up, every year.

Premier box

Values ​​for the Premier Box vary from R$300 to R$390, depending on the day of the week. The attractions were not disclosed.

Salvador Folia

The event, which will be held at the Convention Center, opened ticket sales this Wednesday (22). To enjoy the four days of the party, the reveler will pay R$ 1,600. Each day of the event costs R$550. Salvador Folia is organized by the San Sebastian Group, in partnership with IESSI.

Photo: Disclosure

Thursday 24.02.22 – Ivete Sangalo + Ludmilla + Psirico

Friday, February 25, 22 – Claudia Leitte + Banda Eva + Luisa Sonza

Saturday 26.02.22 – Ivete Sangalo + Alinne Rosa + Gloria Groove

Sunday 27.02.22 – Claudia Leitte + Solange Almeida + Margareth Menezes