US flights canceled amid rise in Covid cases – News

Two of the largest US airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, canceled more than 200 flights this Christmas Eve, amid the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which affects their crews and other workers.

Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights scheduled for this Friday (24), while Atlanta-based Delta said it had canceled about 90. Both said they are working to contact passengers so they don’t get stranded. at airports.

“micron’s nationwide increase in cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. airport, “said United.

Delta said it “has exhausted all options and resources — including aircraft and crew rerouting and replacements to cover scheduled flights — before canceling about 90 flights for this Friday.”

The company also cited weather problems and the impact of the new wave of Covid-19 to justify the decision.

On Tuesday, Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian urged the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals who have Covid-19 , citing the impact on the carrier’s workforce.

Bastian asked that the isolation period be reduced to five days — it’s currently ten days.

That request was echoed by both Airlines for America, a trade group representing major freight and passenger carriers, which wrote to the CDC on Thursday, and by JetBlue on Wednesday (22).

The CDC released updated quarantine guidelines for healthcare professionals on Thursday reducing isolation time to seven days for workers who test positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic, provided a retest after this period is negative.