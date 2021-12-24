US withdraws from circulation more than 30 brands of shampoo for possible carcinogenic ingredient

The multinational consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble announced the voluntary recall of hair spray products — from shampoos to dry conditioners — from brands such as Pantene, Herbal Essences and Old Spice, produced in the US, due to a problem with its contents.

In the affected products, there were “unexpected levels” of benzene, a chemical that can cause illness, including cancer, when there is high exposure to it.

The withdrawal of products from circulation also includes the Aussie, Waterless and Hair Food brands, totaling 32 products that are manufactured in the United States and sold mainly in North America.

Benzene is commonly found in motor fuels and is used by some industries to make plastics and resins.

