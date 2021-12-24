Vale (VALE3) is considering buying a stake in Anglo American’s Minas-Rio project, sources tell Bloomberg

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — Vale (VALE3), the world’s second-largest producer of iron ore, is considering acquiring a stake in the Minas-Rio system, Anglo American’s main project in Brazil, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Discussions between the two companies began last year and so far have not advanced to the point of being taken to the companies’ boards of directors, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Talks are at a preliminary stage and there are no guarantees that the deal will materialize, people said. Vale is considering buying a 30% to 40% stake in the project, or even controlling it, said one of the people. Anglo American is not actively selling the system, one of the people said.

Anglo American and Vale did not comment.

The transaction would be another step for Vale to reach the goal of increasing the annual production capacity of its main product to 400 million tons, which would help the miner to dilute costs and regain its title as the world’s largest producer of lost iron ore for Rio Tinto in the wake of the disaster with the dam in Brumadinho, in January 2019.

Vale has sought to position itself as one of the main suppliers of premium iron ore, a key ingredient in the rush of steelmakers, its main customers, to reduce its carbon footprint. Minas-Rio has quality ore, with approximately 67% iron content, above the average content obtained in Vale’s operations.

Located in Conceição do Mato Dentro, Minas Gerais, the Minas-Rio system is a fully integrated iron ore export operation, with a mine, a beneficiation plant, a 529-kilometer-long pipeline and a dedicated terminal at Porto of Açu, in Rio de Janeiro. Anglo seeks to reach full production capacity of 26.5 million tonnes of iron ore per year in the project.

Acquired from MMX Mineração e Metálicos in 2008, Minas-Rio cost Anglo American US$ 14 billion – equivalent to the largest investment in Vale’s history, the S11D – between the total paid to former controller Eike Batista and the implementation.

Even with iron ore prices falling compared to recent records, Vale continues to generate a lot of cash. Focused on maintaining capital discipline and remunerating its shareholders, the Rio de Janeiro-based miner has been selling non-strategic assets to focus efforts on iron ore and base metals.

