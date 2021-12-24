Vasco announces new Grêmio defender and half and has 6 confirmed reinforcements for 2022

This Thursday (23), Vasco announced the signings of defender Anderson Conceição, ex-Cuiabá, and midfielder Isaque, who arrives on loan from Grêmio. Ricardo Graça, in turn, was finally negotiated

THE Vasco keeps strengthening for the season 2022 and this Thursday (23) announced two more signings. the defender Anderson Conceição, 32 years old, who was in the Cuiabá, and the half Isaac, 24 years old, lent by Guild, are the news from Cruzmaltino.

The defender, who terminated his contract with the Golden in recent days, he was free to sign for free at the Rio de Janeiro club, with whom he signed a bond until the end of 2022. Isaac, in turn, will be loaned by Tricolor until the end of next season.

In addition to arrivals, Vasco also announced the departure of defender Ricardo Graça, revealed in the base categories of the club, and which was definitively negotiated with the Jubilation Iwata, from Japan. The trading values ​​were not disclosed.

With the arrivals of Anderson and Isaac, the Rio de Janeiro club has announced six new features for 2022 so far., including the defender Luis Canga, ex-Delphin (EQU), the left side edify, ex-Red Bull Bragantino, the goalkeeper Thiago Rodigues and still the steering wheel Yuri Lara (these last two ex-CSA).

Vasco is still very well underway with the arrival of a seventh reinforcement: midfielder vitinho, 21 years old, who is solving the last issues to have his loan confirmed with Corinthians, club to which you belong.

