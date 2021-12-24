Vasco da Gama finalizes the hiring of defender Anderson Conceição – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Continuing the process of reformulating the squad for next year, Vasco da Gama finalized this Thursday (23/12) the hiring of defender Anderson Conceição, who played for the last two seasons for Cuiabá, being captain of the Mato Grosso team in winning access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2020. The 32-year-old defender signed a contract with Gigante da Colina until the end of 2022.

Born in Caravelas, Bahia, Anderson Conceição became a professional at Mogi Mirim (SP) and has worked for traditional teams on the national scene, such as Bahia, América Mineiro, Joinville, Figueirense, Criciúma and CRB. Abroad, the new defender cruzmaltino defended the colors of Mallorca (ESP), Desportivo Chaves (POR), Philadelphia Union (USA) and Umm-Salal (CAT).

Anderson Conceição returned to Brazil definitively in 2019 to work at Cuiabá and did not take long to establish himself among the titleholders. In the same year, the experienced defender assumed the captain’s armband and led the Dourado in the campaign that resulted in access to Serie A. In three years at the Mato Grosso club, the defender played more than 100 matches and won two titles, the Cup Green of 2019 and the Mato Grosso Championship of 2021.

NEW REINFORCEMENT DATA SHEET

Full name: Anderson Conceição Benedito

Surname: Anderson Conceição

Birth date: 10/24/1989 (32 years old)

Birthplace: Caravels (BA)

Height: 1.88 m

Position: Defender

Clubs: Mogi Mirim (SP), Resende (RJ), Tombense (MG), Criciúma (SC), Figueirense (SC), Mallorca (ESP), Atlético (GO), Bahia, Joinville (SC), América (MG), São Bernardo (SP), Philadelphia Union (USA), Chaves (POR), CRB (AL), Umm-Salal (CAT), Cuiabá (MT) and VASCO DA GAMA