Vehicle natural gas gains another filling station in Manaus

Manaus/AM – Another station to supply vehicles with vehicular natural gas (GNV) was inaugurated in Manaus, expanding the offer to drivers, who gain the third service option to fuel up and save.

Among the benefits of using this fuel, the technical commercial director of Cigás, Clovis Correia Junior Clóvis, highlights that CNG has a difference in savings in relation to liquid fuels between 40 and 45%, and that savings are in the pockets of people who live by car, such as taxi drivers, fleet drivers and application drivers.

Another account shows that the savings provided by CNG can reach 42% compared to gasoline and 50% compared to ethanol, according to data analysis by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), based on the variables price and autonomy.

“It makes a significant difference. So, it is important to open this new post in the Industrial District region”, highlighted the technical director of Cigás, Clóvis Correia.

Located on Avenida Rodrigo Otávio, Distrito Industrial district, south of Manaus, the Auto Posto Distrito, with the Ecuador flag, is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

The station started to supply the fuel on a commercial basis, after an initiative of the State Government, through the Amazonas Gas Company (Cigás).

The director of Cigás highlights that the volume of CNG sold in Amazonas registered a record in the vehicular segment. He observes that anyone can become a CNG user by looking for a converter certified by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro). Then it is necessary to install a specific kit so that the vehicle can be able to receive the CNG.

“It doesn’t lose its original features. If the car used gasoline, it continues with gasoline and has one more option. The maintenance interval is longer, it conserves the engine more in relation to liquid fuels and is also less polluting, enabling an invisible benefit, which is the reduction of pollution”, he pointed out.

The application driver José Antônio Pereira, 64, says that the benefits are felt in his own pocket. Fueling the vehicle he has been using with CNG for just three days, he can already feel the difference with the fuel.

“The cylinder of this car is 13 cubic meters and can cost 60 or so reais. It fills the cylinder with R$ 60, R$ 65. The gas tank of a Prisma is R$ 300 and a few and I run about 200 kilometers, and with that amount of cubic meters I run the same thing and spend R$ 60 , then it’s worth it. I still pay rent and still have a profit”, said the driver.

The campaign to encourage the use of vehicular gas was launched on September 16 of this year, by the State Government, through Cigás, the campaign lasts for one year or until the total number of benefits is granted. The campaign regulation is available at the electronic address: www.usegnv.cigas-am.com.br.