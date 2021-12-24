VIDEO: Car hits a gas station pump and runs over two people; driver dies on the spot | Pernambuco

One person died and two were injured after an accident at a gas station in the neighborhood of Piedade, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife, in the early hours of this Friday (24). According to the Fire Department, the vehicle collided with the gas station’s fuel pump, invaded the convenience store area and ran over two people (see video above).
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene of the accident. The station is on Avenida Ayrton Senna da Silva, at number 3300. Also according to the firefighters, two customers who were outside the convenience store were run over by the car.
Car involved in the collision was destroyed and with blood marks — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
A video from the establishment’s security camera shows the moment when the car collides with the bomb. The car, a white automobile, drags the fuel pump and only stops when it hits a wall in the convenience store area.
From the images, sent to WhatsApp da Globe, it is possible to see people running and also one of the victims getting up (see video below). The car was completely destroyed after the collision.
Car hits fuel pump and invades a convenience store in Piedade neighborhood
The Fire Department reported that it took the wounded to the Hapvida Hospital located in the Derby neighborhood, in the central area of Recife. A 35-year-old man, one of the victims of the accident, suffered a fractured femur, tibia and fibula, in addition to a head injury. Firefighters reported that he was aware and oriented.
The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, had injuries to her face and bruises on her body. She was also aware and oriented, according to the Fire Department.
Employees at the station show the location where the accident happened — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Through a note, the Civil Police said it had opened an inquiry to investigate the accident. According to the corporation, initial information indicates that “the vehicle was coming at high speed when the driver lost control and crashed”.
This Friday morning (24), local employees cleaned the post.