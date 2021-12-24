Vincent D’Onofrio comments on chance to meet Charlie Cox again on MCU

The actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox were recently able to reprise the roles of Crime King and Matt Murdock from the series Netflix demolisher, in Archer hawk and Spider-Man: No Return Home, respectively. Although they still haven’t seen each other on the small screen, D’Onofrio has shown a willingness to do so.

“I would appreciate it”, said in an interview with TV Line. “It hadn’t even crossed my mind. I kind of closed Daredevil. For a while, I thought I might come back, but years passed and I gave up on that possibility. I didn’t know I’d get a call from Kevin [Feige, executivo do Marvel Studios]. I had no idea that I would be in Gavião Arqueiro”.

Gavião Arqueiro’s plot follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaching newcomer Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) to be a hero without superpowers, just like him. Florence Pugh lives Yelena Belova, sister of the late Black Widow Natasha Romanoff (scarlett johansson), who blames Barton for her death and is after revenge.

The series was written and produced by Jonathan Igla, in mad men. This is the fourth MCU live-action series on Disney+, as the studio released this year. WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

All episodes of Archer hawk are available on the Disney+.

THE Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).