Vincent D’Onofrio reveals the difference between the series’ King of Crime and Daredevil

Fans of the series demolisher can celebrate: the iconic King of crime in Vincent D’Onofrio is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The great villain showed up in Archer hawk, being a nice surprise for those who followed the series. Now, in a lengthy interview with EW, the actor has explained the similarities and differences between the fearsome Wilson Fisk of the two series.

Asked what is the main difference between the King of Crime of demolisher and the villain of Archer hawk, D’Onofrio said:

“Physically he is much stronger in Gavião Arqueiro, so he can withstand a lot more attacks, so that was very different. But as far as what makes you angry within these fight scenes it’s the same thing [nas duas séries]. But a lot of things I did with Charlie [Cox], in my head, Daredevil was just a fly in my way, so I had that same attitude with Hailee’s character. [Steinfeld], to Kate. That’s how I always feel about them, they’re just in my way and need to be thrown away.”

The actor explained that the idea was to take this same character, with regard to his emotional baggage and way of playing him, and take him to MCU.

“He’s a difficult character to play as he carries a lot of his childhood pains. After I reconnected with the way I interpreted it [em Demolidor], what were the events in his life, and I got attached to the emotional aspects of the character, so it was good, I was ready to live it. I know we were working with the same guy. It’s hard to connect all the dots, but they connected as much as they could. [de uma série pra outra] and he lost some of his power [como Rei do Crime] because of the Blip. But the idea [era] bring him to Gavião Arqueiro and have him as the same character he was in the previous series, and interpret him that way.”

All episodes of Gavião Arqueiro are now available on Disney+.

