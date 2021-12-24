Warzone and Vanguard have nearly 50,000 banned cheaters

Activision announced that 48,000 cheater accounts were banned from Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard last Tuesday (21). The large number of cheaters removed from games is due to the new anti-cheat system in the franchise: “RICOCHET”.

The defense system started to be distributed all over the world on December 7th and brings new technologies to fight cheaters. “RICOCHET” will have constant updates for fraudsters to change their tactics, which provides more information to identify them and drive them out of the community.

In addition, the publisher emphasizes that the help of players is essential for the system to be more accurate. Therefore, the company asks players to always report when they spot a cheater in action in shooters matches.

The anti-cheat system is part of the novelties of the 1st season that integrated both titles. New maps, modes, weapons, operators and more have been added to the current season.

Warzone: Krampus is nerfed after player complaints

Krampus, a folk creature that haunts players at the Festive Fervor event, was nerfed after several player complaints. According to gamers, the monster hindered the progress in matches for being with high strength. Learn more here!