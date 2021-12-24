‘We need to sell BRL 140 million in players’

Sérgio Coelho spoke in an interview this Thursday (23) to 98FM radio

Brazilian champion and Brazil’s Cup in 2021, the Atlético-MG will need sell BRL 140 million in players to meet the budget approved by the board. That’s what Sérgio Coelho, president of the club, said during an interview with radio 98FM this Thursday. (23).

The agent also spoke about the current financial situation of Rooster, who, according to him, is still in a very high debt ratio.

”We need to sell R$140 million in players. It’s a necessity and it’s in the budget. We need to make these sales, evidently within negotiations that are good for the club and for the athletes,” Coelho said before completing:

”We have a high debt, a very high debt ratio. Although it is a real debt, it is what we present, there is nothing under the rug. We worked a lot, we had a lot of negotiations with creditors. The results on the field also made the club profitable. In last year’s budget, we had to collect in 2021 a certain amount three times higher than what was planned. Even so, we won’t be able to lower the club’s debt”, he said.

Sergio Coelho he also denied any interest of the Rooster in Di María, of PSG and revealed that the club will invest in the base and that it will only go to the market to replace possible athletes’ losses.

”We are mapping players who may come to Atlético. But being very realistic, we already have a payroll that is within what we planned before. We can’t bring in more players for that reason,” he said.