‘We won’t do what was done with Daniel Alves’

Douglas Costa remains on the São Paulo agenda, but director Carlos Belmonte urged caution

In an interview with BandSports, the football director of São Paulo, Carlos Belmonte, confirmed that Tricolor remains interested in the midfielder Douglas Costa, of Guild.

The director, however, admitted that the São Paulo club “does not have the money” to hire athletes the size of Douglas.

Belmonte stressed that the board wants players with the same “profile” as the Grêmio club, but only when it manages to make partners that help bear the costs.

The director also promised that the São Paulo summit will not repeat the “Daniel Alves case”, a contract made by the previous management of the club and which complicated the tricolor coffers.

In this case, the right-back’s salary would be paid by partners that the board was responsible for finding. However, there were no deals, Daniel’s payments were delayed and he left the club with a huge debt, which will take years to pay off.

“There is, yes, the desire of São Paulo in relation to Douglas Costa. But Douglas, obviously, is a world-renowned player, he has played in Europe. For the standard that São Paulo has today, it is very expensive”, said Belmonte.

“So, what have we been doing? We’ve been working on finding partners so that, eventually, we can have a ‘Douglas Costa-type’ player,” he explained.

“We think we need a player of that profile, but we don’t have the money to pay players of that profile. And we won’t, for example – and let it be clear that this is not a criticism, because the pandemic came (from COVID-19, in 2020) -, what was done in relation to Daniel Alves”, he promised.

“That first bring the player and then look for partners… Then the partner doesn’t come and you can’t make the payment. We’re working backwards: we’ll only bring players like Douglas Costa if we have a partner interested in helping us with the payment of salaries or in the transfer. In Douglas’ case, it would be the salary so that he can play for São Paulo”, he concluded.