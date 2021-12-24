Wesley Moraes’s stint rules out coming to Palmeiras

Striker Wesley Moraes will return to Brazilian football, on loan, next season, but the player’s future will not be at Palmeiras. The people who take care of his career are negotiating the termination of his contract with Club Brugge, from Belgium, to settle his return. São Paulo and Internacional presented proposals by the player.

In an interview with OUR LECTURE, Wesley spoke of the desire to defend Verdão and the chance to dispute the Club World Cup, in February. Alviverde is looking for another striker after hiring Rafael Navarro and needs someone who arrives with full conditions to act.

As the Brazilian who belongs to Aston Villa underwent a delicate surgery on the ligaments of his right knee last year, the physical issue was an important point for Palmeiras not to pursue their interest in formalizing a proposal. The club is still in the market watching a 9 shirt, as well as a left-handed defender.

Summoned by coach Tite to defend the Brazilian national team, in 2019, Wesley Moraes was a father a week ago and a family issue influenced him to return to Brazilian football, and it remains to be seen whether his destiny will be São Paulo or Internacional. The attacker’s fatigue waits for a quick resolution of the deal.

