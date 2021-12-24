What to expect from the stock that led the Ibovespa to fall in 2021? – Money Times

The Ibovespa’s biggest drop this year, at least until December 8, with a drop of around 70%, the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) should have a 2022 result far from the soaring sales recorded since the pandemic, according to experts consulted by Money Times.

THE BTG Pactual, for example, listed in recent report some of the obstacles ahead of the retailer, such as industry competition and a “difficult” basis for comparison in relation to the strong growth registered in 2020.

Added to this is the macroeconomic scenario, with a growing base interest rate, high inflation and almost zero GDP growth, according to market projections for next year — these are factors that investors have been trying to price; hence the expressive drop in roles.

“Demand may be weaker and competition is likely to remain very fierce,” summarized XP Investimentos in another report.

The broker said that electronics and white goods, which are key categories for the e-commerce, tend to be more cyclical due to the higher average ticket.

XP’s hypothesis, and part of the market, is that consumer demand for these categories was somewhat anticipated during the pandemic.

What does the buyer end say

A manager who prefers not to be identified sees the share drop as exaggerated. He recalls that Magazine Luiza grew 120% last year and comments that, even though the pace has slowed down in 2021, it is legitimate to “give the benefit of the doubt” to the company.

“In times of stress, people forget about the company’s execution, the company’s history”, he stresses. He points out that the retailer went from 6% market share in e-commerce in January 2017, to the current 17%.

“If you look at a window of three or four years, it is the company that has grown the most”, he says.

The manager adds that he has a “constructive” view, including the dispute with other players, a factor that worries the market. “THE Via (VIIA3) is in a much more delicate situation”, he says.

For him, the debt of the owner of Casas Bahia could impede the company’s growth, making room for Magazine Luiza to advance on the market share held by the company.

But what about actions?

The same manager says that the house where he works has not increased the exposure to Magazine Luiza’s shares, but he says that he is beginning to get “enthusiastic about the current price levels”.

“Looking ahead, there is government assistance, inflation should start to slow down, there is a World Cup — which can drive sales — and the basis for comparison is starting to get better”, he comments.

To the Money Times, the variable income manager at ARX, Alexandre Sant’Anna, explains that the elections can also help retail. This will happen if the winner in October 2022 has a clear fiscal responsibility speech, benefiting actions in sectors linked to the real economy, such as retail and consumption — as is the case with Magazine Luiza.

Investment banks assess that the better macroeconomic scenario and the fundamentals of the company, considered a “winner” in the sector, can make the share value grow up to three times by the end of next year.

XP, for example, has a target price of BRL 18 for the retailer’s paper, with a “neutral” recommendation, and BTG Pactual cites a potential of BRL 16, with a “buy” rating.

The most recent valuations represent a downward readjustment of estimates, at a time when Magazine Luiza’s share is quoted in the range of R$ 6.