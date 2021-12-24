Who wants money? Silvio Santos puts SBT up for sale for R$1 billion

The SBT, founded by Silvio Santos in 1981, may change command soon. SBT officials are said to have met with executives of a media conglomerate in Brazil to negotiate the sale of the station, according to information disclosed by journalist Gabriel Ravache of the Notícias da TV portal. The group, however, would not have shown interest in acquiring the channel from the presenter and entrepreneur. The amount requested for the sale of the channel would have been R$ 1 billion.

The motivation for looking for a new owner would be the possible retirement of Silvio Santos, who is currently 91 years old. Also according to Noticias da TV, one of the representatives who heard the sale proposal claimed that “SBT is Silvio Santos”. In this way, the question was raised of “how much is SBT worth without Silvio and without the group companies that advertise on the cane”. According to the representative, the channel’s business model was set up to sell the entrepreneur’s products.

According to one of the executives and former president of a TV, the problem with SBT is the lack of a clear business plan. “The problem is not the price. The difficulty is to show that R$ 1 billion will be recovered and will become even more money in the future”, he declared, according to Notícias da TV.