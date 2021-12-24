Why was Paula from BBB 19 called a racist by Thelma?

In the middle of the discussion between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva, two “BBB” champions also ended up falling out with each other. Paula from “BBB 19” and Thelminha from “BBB 20” exchanged barbs on social media, one in support of Icaro and the other defending Leifert.

While lamenting that Leifert was no longer followed on Instagram, Thelma recalled that he still follows participants with controversial backgrounds as the “racist mine”. Although the doctor did not mention names, Paula was bothered by the speech and countered Thelma.

Ungrateful plant and that still has been sending me a hater with that hint of a ‘racist mine’. If there’s one thing I would never do in this life is to fail to recognize everything ‘BBB’ has done for me. That’s why I still have access to it [Leifert] and not you, ungrateful!

screamed Paula

In her appearance on “BBB”, Paula aroused the ire of many viewers and fellow inmates by uttering prejudiced statements.

Among the controversial lines of the sister, she said she was afraid of the participant Rodrigo because he “had contact with Oxum”, she said that she was surprised to discover that a man accused of femicide was “white” and not “slum” and used the terms “coal ” to refer to black people with dark skin and “bad hair” to speak of curly.

After the program ended, Paula had to testify for religious intolerance, but the case ended up being filed by the Public Ministry at the time.