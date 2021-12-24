Widow of Paulinho doClothes Nova says she is broke on Christmas Eve – 12/23/2021

Elaine Soares Dias, Paulinho’s widow, lead singer of Roupa Nova, said in an interview to Quem that she worked as a street vendor in recent days to get money to buy Christmas presents for her family.

She, who is a psychologist and a lawyer, is in a legal battle with the singer’s children to have her stable union recognized and also the right to inheritance.

In the meantime, Elaine asked for help from a friend who works selling acrylic items at a stall in Saara, a popular shopping area in Rio de Janeiro.

“I asked a friend for a job. I called her and asked if I could work. Before she had a kiosk in downtown Rio, but with the pandemic, she lost it and now she has a stand on the sidewalk, where the sun shines all the time,” explained Elaine, who stayed at the place with her friend for a few days, but couldn’t stand the fatigue.

“I can’t spit on the plate I ate, because she was very nice to me. I could have said no, but she shared commission with me. I worked from last Monday until yesterday. Today I took the day off to rest because to earn ten reais to stay all day standing does not pay.”

Unemployed and depressed, she says that she worked for 15 years in the human resources area at Pfizer, but left her job to be able to keep up with Paulinho’s routine with the shows. It was the singer who paid for her second college degree, in law.

“I took the bar exam (OAB), I passed. But during the time we were married, I took care of everything, for me, him, the house. I traveled with him and then, to work, I wouldn’t have the availability I needed to have. accompany him in the places I followed.”

In the popular trade, Elaine helped her friend to sell acrylic bowls, but she was unable to stay for many days in the function. “I’m very tired, with a swollen leg, sore. I stood in the sun all day, from nine in the morning to six in the afternoon. Today I couldn’t bear to go. I spoke to my friend to pay me yesterday because today I couldn’t. And it’s still raining here in Rio.”

According to Elaine, the investigation and trial hearing that will determine whether she was entitled to the inheritance left by the singer is scheduled for March. “I don’t even know how I’m going to live until then,” laments the widow. She claims that she lived with the artist for 16 years and that the couple’s photo collection proves their union.

Paulinho died in December last year, aged 68, as a result of complications caused by the covid-19 virus.

Clothes Nova says it helps a widow monthly

After the repercussions of the statements made by Paulinho’s widow, Clothing Nova released a note explaining that it contributes financially to her.

See the release in full:

“Clothes Nova has always been a family that had its bonds strengthened by decades of work and coexistence among its members.

Regarding Elaine Dias, even in times of pandemic that harmed everyone’s life and livelihood due to the lack of work, she has received a monthly amount as a donation by the Band.

Any other information, especially coming from those who prefer not to identify themselves, is untrue.”