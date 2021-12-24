Widow of the singer Paulinho, from Roupa Nova, is working as a street vendor – Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Widow of the singer Paulinho, from Roupa Nova, is working as a street vendor – Famous 2 Views

Reproduction/Instagram
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Elaine Soares Bastos

, widow of

Paulo Cesar Santos

, popularly known as

Paulinho

, lead singer of the group

New clothes

, is facing financial difficulties since the death of the musician, who died about a year ago, at the age of 68, a victim of complications from the

Covid-19

.

Elaine Soares

, who is a lawyer and a psychologist, is unemployed and has been experiencing financial difficulties, to support herself, she started working as a street vendor in a colleague’s booth in the streets of the center of the city.

Rio de Janeiro

.

According to program information

General balance

, gives

Record TV

, the widow filed a lawsuit in the

Justice

to prove that she had a stable relationship with

Paulinho

for more than a decade, after being removed from the inventory of the inheritance on the division of the artist’s assets by

Twigg de Souza Santos

and

Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos

, children of the singer .

Peter

filed a lawsuit in

7th Probate and Orphans Court

of

TJRJ

, on December 16 of last year, to enter the inventory of the vocalist’s assets. In the process, he also enabled his sister,

Twigg

.

According to the news, the heiress confirmed that the inventory is unstable due to the lawsuit filed by the former stepmother.

The former stepsons justified that their marriage had already come to an end before their father’s death. In contrast,

Elaine

has a document written by

Paulinho

that prove the care of the widow on the drummer, at the time he was facing emphysema, and later, was diagnosed with the new

coronavirus

.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Regina Duarte sends a message after being ignored in Globo’s soap operas · TV News

Last Tuesday (21), Globo aired a special program to celebrate 70 years of the Brazilian …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved