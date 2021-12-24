Widow of the singer Paulinho, from Roupa Nova, is working as a street vendor – Famous

(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Elaine Soares Bastos



, widow of



Paulo Cesar Santos



, popularly known as



Paulinho



, lead singer of the group



New clothes



, is facing financial difficulties since the death of the musician, who died about a year ago, at the age of 68, a victim of complications from the



Covid-19



.

Elaine Soares



, who is a lawyer and a psychologist, is unemployed and has been experiencing financial difficulties, to support herself, she started working as a street vendor in a colleague’s booth in the streets of the center of the city.



Rio de Janeiro



.

According to program information



General balance



, gives



Record TV



, the widow filed a lawsuit in the



Justice



to prove that she had a stable relationship with



Paulinho



for more than a decade, after being removed from the inventory of the inheritance on the division of the artist’s assets by



Twigg de Souza Santos



and



Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos



, children of the singer .

Peter



filed a lawsuit in



7th Probate and Orphans Court



of



TJRJ



, on December 16 of last year, to enter the inventory of the vocalist’s assets. In the process, he also enabled his sister,



Twigg



.

According to the news, the heiress confirmed that the inventory is unstable due to the lawsuit filed by the former stepmother.

The former stepsons justified that their marriage had already come to an end before their father’s death. In contrast,



Elaine



has a document written by



Paulinho



that prove the care of the widow on the drummer, at the time he was facing emphysema, and later, was diagnosed with the new



coronavirus



.