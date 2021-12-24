Widow of the singer Paulinho, from Roupa Nova, is working as a street vendor – Famous

Elaine Soares Bastos
, widow of
Paulo Cesar Santos
, popularly known as
Paulinho
, lead singer of the group
New clothes
, is facing financial difficulties since the death of the musician, who died about a year ago, at the age of 68, a victim of complications from the
Covid-19
.
Elaine Soares
, who is a lawyer and a psychologist, is unemployed and has been experiencing financial difficulties, to support herself, she started working as a street vendor in a colleague’s booth in the streets of the center of the city.
Rio de Janeiro
.
According to program information
General balance
, gives
Record TV
, the widow filed a lawsuit in the
Justice
to prove that she had a stable relationship with
Paulinho
for more than a decade, after being removed from the inventory of the inheritance on the division of the artist’s assets by
Twigg de Souza Santos
and
Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos
, children of the singer .
Peter
filed a lawsuit in
7th Probate and Orphans Court
of
TJRJ
, on December 16 of last year, to enter the inventory of the vocalist’s assets. In the process, he also enabled his sister,
Twigg
.
According to the news, the heiress confirmed that the inventory is unstable due to the lawsuit filed by the former stepmother.
The former stepsons justified that their marriage had already come to an end before their father’s death. In contrast,
Elaine
has a document written by
Paulinho
that prove the care of the widow on the drummer, at the time he was facing emphysema, and later, was diagnosed with the new
coronavirus
.