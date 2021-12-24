Widow of the singer Paulinho, from Roupa Nova, she is working as a street vendor

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 12/23/2021 3:53 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Elaine Soares Bastos, widow of Paulo César Santos, popularly known as Paulinho, vocalist of the group Clothing Nova, has been facing financial difficulties since the death of the musician, who died about a year ago, aged 68, a victim of complications from Covid-19 .

Elaine Soares, who is a lawyer and psychologist, is unemployed and has gone through financial difficulties, to support herself, she started working as a street vendor in a colleague’s stall in the streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro.

According to information from the program Balanço geral , on Record TV , the widow filed a lawsuit in court to prove that she had a stable relationship with Paulinho for more than a decade, after being removed from the inheritance inventory on the division of the artist’s assets by Twigg de Souza Santos and Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos, sons of the singer.

Pedro filed a lawsuit at the 7th Court of Successions and Orphans of the TJRJ, on December 16 of last year, to enter the inventory of the vocalist’s assets. In the process, he also enabled his sister, Twigg.

According to the news, the heiress confirmed that the inventory is unstable due to the lawsuit filed by the former stepmother.

The former stepsons justified that their marriage had already come to an end before their father’s death. In contrast, Elaine has a document written by Paulinho that proves the care taken by the widow on the percussionist, at the time he was facing emphysema, and was later diagnosed with the new coronavirus.