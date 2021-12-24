Widow of the vocalist of Roupa Nova works as a street vendor

The widow of the singer Paulinho, who was the vocalist of Roupa Nova, Elaine Soares Dias revealed that she asked a friend for help in the last few days to work as a street vendor in Saara, a popular commerce region in Rio de Janeiro, to save money to buy gifts from Christmas.







Paulinho and Elaine were together for 16 years Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

“I asked a friend for a job. I called her and asked if I could work. Before she had a kiosk in downtown Rio, but with the pandemic, she lost it and now she has a stand on the sidewalk, where the sun shines all the time,” stated in an interview with the magazine Who.

“I can’t spit on the plate I ate, because she was very nice to me. I could have said no, but she shared commission with me. I worked from last Monday until yesterday. Today I took the day off to rest because to earn ten reais to stay all day standing up doesn’t pay,” he added.

Elaine wages a legal battle with Paulinho’s children to have a stable relationship with the singer recognized and to have the right to inheritance. She has a degree in Psychology and Law, but stopped practicing the profession to follow the musician’s career.

“I took the bar exam (OAB), I passed. But during the time we were married, I took care of everything, for me, him, the house. I traveled with him and then, to work, I wouldn’t have the availability I needed to have. accompany him in the places I followed”, he explained.

According to Elaine, the decision on the inheritance of Paulinho, who died in December last year as a victim of covid-19, comes out in March of next year. “I don’t even know how I’m going to live until then,” he said.

However, Clothing Nova released a statement after the repercussions of the interview and stated that the group helps the widow on a monthly basis. Elaine and Paulinho were together for 16 years.

“In relation to Elaine Dias, even in times of pandemic that harmed everyone’s life and livelihood due to the lack of work, she has received a monthly amount as a donation by the band”, says the band’s statement.