Will electricity bill rise further in 2022?

In 2021, the increase in the electricity bill weighed on consumers’ pockets and had an impact on the price of several products. The bad news is that, even with the year coming to an end, the problem will not end: according to experts, consumers will feel the effects of the drought now in 2022 and, probably, in the following years as well.

The country is going through the worst drought in 90 years, which has harmed energy generation by hydroelectric plants. These plants account for 63.2% of the installed capacity of the National Interconnected System, which serves most of the country. As a result, energy generation costs increased. The problem is that the bill paid by consumers is not enough to cover these higher costs, and this deficit will not be resolved in 2021.

According to the most recent calculations by TR Soluções, a technology company specializing in energy tariffs, the tariff flags account (a rate used to offset the increase in generation costs) will close the year with a negative balance of R$13.89 billion .

The tariff flags were created by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to transfer increases in the cost of generation more quickly to consumers. Without the banners, the increase occurred only in the annual tariff readjustment, which ended up overloading the distributors.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, the banner was not applied even with the energy generation hampered by the drought. In 2021, the fee was charged again—but for a while, the amount was less than what would have been necessary. Today, the consumer pays an extra R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed.

Loan to distributors only postpones increase

In mid-December, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed a Provisional Measure allowing the realization of a loan so that distributors can bear the extra costs caused by the water crisis.

According to Diogo Lisbona, a researcher at Ceri (Center for Studies in Regulation and Infrastructure), FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), this loan should dilute the transfer to consumers, but that does not mean that the bill will not arrive at some point.

This should mitigate a little [o aumento], but the high [da conta de luz] will come at some point. In the end, the increase will be diluted over the next few years, which means we will carry the account longer. In 2023 and 2024, we will still have the 2021 heritage.

Diogo Lisbona, from Ceri/FGV

According to calculations by TR Soluções, if the loan is for R$ 15 billion, the average readjustment of energy tariffs next year should drop by ten percentage points. Even so, the account will go up, on average, 13%, according to company estimates.

We are talking about a loan at a time when interest rates are rising. This will generate a cost that will be carried over into the future. But it is clear that the government will prevent a high readjustment in the electricity bill in an election year. [Fazer isso] it is a trend of every government.

Diogo Lisbona, from Ceri/FGV

Rain can help not increase the problem

If it rains little in 2022, the scenario could get even worse. But for now, forecasts are not pessimistic.

In December, the ONS (National Electricity System Operator) raised its rain forecasts in December for hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest.

Earlier, Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) had already released a forecast pointing to above-average rainfall for the south of Minas Gerais and north of São Paulo, where important reservoirs for the sector are located, for the months of March and April of 2022.

André Cavalcante, CEO of Elétron Energy, an energy trader, says the end of 2021 has already been better than expected. At the beginning of the second semester, there was the fear that the country could have rationing or even blackouts because of the lack of rain.

We were expecting November to be the worst month in terms of reservoirs, but the rains were a surprise. We started a recovery. Now we have to wait and see what the next few months will be like.

André Cavalcante, from Elétron Energy

More thermoelectric plants pressure the bill

Even if it rains, the electricity bill should increase not only because of the 2021 liabilities, but also because new expenses are already contracted for the future. This is the case of the mandatory installation of thermoelectric plants, which is provided for in the law that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras.

For Claudio Sales, president of Instituto Acende Brasil, an entity that carries out studies on the electricity sector, there will be no other way than to pass on the high to consumers.