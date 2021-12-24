Will Smith’s son reveals having overcome intestinal problems and now prides himself on a muscular body: ‘I was just skin and bones’ – Monet

+



Jaden Smith’s Before and After: Actor and Singer Gained Muscle Mass After Treating Bowel Problems (Photo: Playback / Red Table Talk)

Actor and singer Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith, revealed that he managed to conquer his current muscular physique after treating bowel problems.

The 23-year-old artist spoke about his experience in a conversation with his mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on ‘Red Table Talk’. In the new episode of the show – in which the 50-year-old ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ actress recorded the effects of anesthesia after a colonoscopy – the family decided to discuss bowel health.

“My biggest intestinal problem was that I just wasn’t hungry when I need to be or when I get stressed. I really feel pain. I eat so much sugar that candida build up. [gênero de fungos] in my stomach,” explained Jaden.

Jaden Smith on Red Table Talk (Photo: Reproduction)

For Americans, the habit of eating pancakes for breakfast since childhood may have contributed to the health problem. “I’ve been ‘just’ doing this literally for my entire 23 years of life. I feel that this was built over a long period,” he said.

Jada then asked her son if he had felt better since 2019, when they did an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ about health. “Definitely,” he replied. “I was able to work with the doctors and actually get vitamins, supplements and protein shakes; that’s half of my diet. It’s like there’s a password I need to find for my body. I’m ten pounds heavier now and feel like I’m maintaining my weight. I am able to gain more muscle.”

Actor and musician Jaden Smith (Photo: Getty Images)

Jaden Smith managed to gain muscle after treating an intestinal problem (Photo: Reproduction / Red Table Talk)

Jaden also highlighted that he has invested in physical exercise, which has allowed him to gain body mass. “It’s changed a lot since Coachella, where I was skin and bones. I thought I was so cool,” he admitted. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m kicking it.’ Like, ‘I need to take my shirt off now!’”

While the actor needed to take care of his intestinal problems to gain weight and have a healthier diet, Will Smith has been working hard in order to lose weight. Last May, the star of ‘Um Maluco no Pedaço’ rocked the internet by sharing a photo of his swim trunks and saying he was “in the worst shape” of his life – and since then, he has been recording his exercise routine on the networks social.

“I love this body, but I want to feel better”, justified the actor, who already showed the results of his new lifestyle in October.

