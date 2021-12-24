William Bonner Attempts to Use SUS App but Fails: “Back But Not Much” | TV & Soap Operas

Playback/TV Globo The anchor showed his own cell phone with the app locked for hours

This Thursday night (23), William Bonner was frustrated when trying to use the ConectSUS application live, during the Jornal Nacional. After announcing that the Ministry of Health app – which had recently been hacked – returned to the air and that they could now check the vaccine certificate, the anchor showed that, in fact, the system was still not working properly.

Showing his own cell phone to “JN” viewers, Bonner said that, after warning him about the system’s return, he was trying to access the app, but it was stuck. “I have to say that I told you a little while ago that ConectaSUS has returned, but look, guys, the ball is turning here, there is no way for me to see my vaccine record,” he said. The bench colleague, Renata Vasconcellos, said she was also trying to access the platform, without success.

“First I noticed that there is the first and second dose there, but there is no booster dose, that caught my attention. Then when I went to call the first dose to see the document there, it started to spin. warn me here: ‘I couldn’t do it’, ‘Mine didn’t come in.’ So, I’m sorry. It came back, but it didn’t come back much”, he continued.

“Or it came back and I’m the one to blame and I took it down when I told you to give it a try, and the system didn’t hold up. Let’s wait a little longer,” he said, in a good-humored tone. “It’s unstable,” concluded Renata, after bursting into laughter. “It could be that this night it will return to normal”, added Bonner.