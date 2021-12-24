With a debt less than the big 12 in Brazil, a traditional Italian club has been declared bankrupt

Catania was declared bankrupt this Thursday (23) by the Italian Justice

Italian football woke up sadder this Thursday (23). In a decision handed down by the country’s Courts last Wednesday (22), the traditional Calcium Catania, from Sicily, was declared bankrupt.

Founded in 1929, the club had accumulated debts from 56 million euros (R$ 359.69 million), which was enough for it to be considered insolvent.

With that, now the entity will need to be refounded, starting its trajectory in the last division of Italian football, as has already happened with teams like Fiorentina, napoli and parma.

The deadline for finding a buyer (or going to court to try to avoid bankruptcy) is 30 days.

Meanwhile, the association will be run by a group of lawyers, who will have to at least give financial guarantees for the team to finish the season on the field.

Catania was in the series A between 2006 and 2014, making several outstanding campaigns and counting with names that later shined in European football.

Maniero during a game between Catania and Spal, for the Italian Cup, in 2015 Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Among the former players of the team, it is possible to list the midfielder “Papu” Gomez and the attacker Maxi Lopez, between others.

Renowned technicians also had passages there, such as Diego Simeone, Walter Zenga and Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The Sicily team has never been champion of the 1st division, but has raised several cups in the lower divisions since the series D up to Serie B.

Currently, the club was in the Series C, the 3rd Italian division, but already suffered for some time with financial problems and salary delays.

Interestingly, the debt that led Catania into bankruptcy is even small compared to that of the biggest clubs in Brazil.

Second May 2021 survey, the debt of the Italian club is smaller than that of Grêmio, Santos, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Fluminense, Flamengo, Vasco, Internacional, Botafogo, Corinthians, Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG.

See below the ranking of the biggest debts of Brazilian football*:

1 – Atlético-MG: BRL 1.2 billion

2 – Cruise: BRL 962.5 million

3 – Corinthians: BRL 949.2 million

4 – Botafogo: BRL 946.2 million

5 – International: BRL 882.9 million

6 – Vasco: BRL 830.6 million

7 – Flamengo: BRL 680.8 million

8 – Fluminense: BRL 649.1 million

9 – São Paulo: BRL 575.1 million

10 – Palm trees: BRL 565.2 million

11 – Santos: BRL 539.7 million

12 – Guild: BRL 396.1 million

13 – Coritiba: BRL 299.5 million

14 – Bahia: BRL 267.9 million

15 – Athletico-PR: BRL 200.3 million

16 – Red Bull Bragantino: R$ 144 million

17 – Goiás: BRL 60.4 million

18 – Fortaleza: BRL 38 million

19 – Atlético-GO: BRL 33.3 million

20 – Ceará: BRL 26.5 million

*Data from May 2021