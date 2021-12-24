With an eye on reinforcements for Ceni, Belmonte reveals news about the negotiations with Soteldo and Douglas Costa: “We have been talking”

After Rogério Ceni and Muricy Ramalho threatened to leave São Paulo after the Brasileirão, Julio Casares promised that he would reinforce the squad for 2022 in order to keep the duo and so far he has been fulfilling his role. Last week, the manager managed to renew defender Arboleda, reached an agreement with right-back Rafinha and is very close to signing midfielder-Alisson.

However, the president will not stop there. The club is trying to sign midfielder Ronald do Fortaleza and the forwards who play on the field, Soteldo and Douglas Costa. However, the negotiations are quite complex. In an interview with BandSports, director Carlos Belmonte updated the situation of the two. The trend is that only one heavyweight contract will be made this season, due to the difficult financial situation in São Paulo.

“There was and is the desire of São Paulo for Douglas Costa. But Douglas Costa is a world player, with experience in Europe. It is a player that for the current standard of São Paulo is expensive. We have been working on finding partners to have a Douglas Costa-type player. We think we need a player with that profile.“, explained Belmonte.

“We had the information that Toronto wanted to lend Soteldo. After that, we had some contacts. Talking to Toronto, we learned that there was no intention to lend Soteldo, just to negotiate it definitively. With that, the thing was. It’s cooled down a bit. But we’re not ruling out Soteldo yet. We’ve been talking about other possibilities.”, completed.

São Paulo is still fighting with Palmeiras and Internacional for forward Wesley Morais, from Aston Villa; David do Fortaleza is another athlete that the board is considering an attack.