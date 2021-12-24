With Faustão vetoed by Globo, Band turns around in the 30s to promote the program · TV News

Band has even been trying to publicize Fausto Silva’s new program, but it needs to get by in the 30s to overcome the absence of the presenter — who has a contract with Globo until the last day of 2021 and still cannot appear in the competition. In the Best of the Afternoon this Thursday (23), Catia Fonseca starred in moments of stagnation with part of Faustão’s ballet team and did not reveal any news about the attraction, despite having promised “spoilers”.

In a chat with the dancers, Catia learned choreographies, called part of her production to dance and even went down to the ground to try to hold the station’s audience. Over the course of Best Afternoon, she also met with the ballet to chat and eat fruit.

The ads were few: backstage footage showed parts of the stage with the audience, choreographed dancers and details of the structure’s format. As informed by the presenter, the attraction of Fausto Silva will be like “five programs in one week”. The idea is that each day has specific and varied tables.

At the end, she took the opportunity to snipe Globo: “It’s going to be beautiful for you to return to your house, Faustão, which is the Band. We are looking forward to your arrival.”

As well as the TV news anticipated, the Band has already opened the registration for anyone who wants to follow the recordings. In all, there will be 400 people, and the station will follow a strict protocol against Covid-19. Catia explained that outside the studios it will be possible to see everything that happens inside.

Fausto Silva’s show on the Band is scheduled to premiere on January 17th at 8:30 pm. Interestingly, it is the same date that the first episode of Big Brother Brasil 22 will air on Globo.