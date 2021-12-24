With financial difficulties, the widow of Paulinho do Roupa Nova becomes a street vendor in Rio de Janeiro – Zoeira

A little more than a year after the death of Paulinho, from the group Roupa Nova, the singer’s widow, Elaine Soares, is facing financial difficulties.

The lawyer is unemployed and became a street vendor in a stall selling household items in downtown Rio de Janeiro, a business owned by a colleague. The information is from the UOL.

Paulinho died on December 14, 2020, aged 68, a victim of complications from Covid-19.

no inheritance

According to the program Balanço Geral, from Record, Elaine claims to have been inventory withdrawal gives heritage of the artist by the musician’s children, his ex-stepchildren.

According to them, the stepmother’s marriage to Paulinho had already come to an end, even before the artist’s death.

However, there are documents that prove that the lawyer took care of the singer when he faced emphysema and when he was diagnosed with Covid.

Therefore, the widow filed a lawsuit to prove that she had a stable relationship with Paulinho for over a decade.

Paulinho’s daughter, Twigg, confirmed that the inventory is unstable due to the lawsuit filed by Elaine. Although she is a lawyer and a psychologist, she stopped activities when she got married, at the request of the musician himself.

Clothes Nova states that it donates monthly

Upon learning that Elaine is working as a street vendor, the members of Roupa Nova were surprised, according to columnist Fábia Oliveira.

In a note sent to the publication, the musician’s former companions guaranteed that they would donate a monthly amount to Paulinho’s widow, “as a donation”.